Kids
catapulted Sevigny past her NYC "It Girl" persona — a reputation given to her by Jay McInerney in the November 7, 1994 issue of The New Yorker
— and into an indie film star, eventually landing her an Academy Award nomination for the 1999 film Boys Don't Cry.
She has seamlessly transitioned herself from indie darling to mainstream actress and then straight into television powerhouse. Sevigny received a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Nicolette Grant in the HBO original series Big Love
. She has captured the episodic audience ever since with her roles in Louie
, Portlandia
, American Horror Story
, and Bloodline
.