The Convention is an intimate portrayal of Esprit and its participants, many of whom hide their true identities from their families for a variety of reasons. With each interview, it becomes clearer and clearer that, in order to be themselves, many of these women have to lie to the people they love. And unfortunately, these isolating, sometimes tragic experiences are all too common: According to the 2014 National Transgender Discrimination Survey , 41% of transgender respondents report attempting suicide, compared to 4.6% of the overall U.S. population. Plus, 2016 has been the most deadly year for trans people, with 26 trans people (mostly women of color) being killed , according to GLAAD.