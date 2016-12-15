Since 2007, Dimmock
has been racking up major accolades for her work. In 2104, she won the Infinity Award
for Photojournalist of the Year from the International Center of Photography; in 2010, she won Kodak's Best Cinematography Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival for co-producing the film Without
(directed by Mark Jackson). Her photo book The Ninth Floor
, which documents a group of people struggling with addiction and living in a former millionaire's Manhattan apartment, was a finalist for the 2007 International Photography Awards for Best Picture Book.