The latest Refinery29 original series is 12 short films created by women directors and writers. And there's one thing you need to know about it: We're not here to make you comfortable — we're here to tell the true stories of power and loss from our own point of view. According to USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism , almost 4,000 short films were shown at festivals in the U.S. between 2010 and 2014, and only 32% of them had female directors. It's time to make a change and shatter any obstacle in our way. Welcome to Shatterbox Anthology.