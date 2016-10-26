Just like her film, Shlain constantly seeks to explore characters in the face of change. In her AOL original series The Future Starts Here,
she uses her cinematic essay-film style to examine emerging technologies through a human lens — asking what makes us comfortable or uncomfortable with each new development. The series was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2014. In her feature documentary Connected: An Autoblogography about Love, Death & Technology
, she explores the acceleration of connectedness in the age of the internet through her own personal experiences. The feature premiered at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. Shlain is clearly a master filmmaker who loves tackle how broad-ranging topics affect us on an individual level.