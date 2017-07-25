Shatterbox
Coming Soon: The Feminist Western We've Been Waiting For

Courtney Hoffman's Shatterbox Anthology debut, The Good-Time Girls, is the feminist Western we've been waiting for. It stars Laura Dern and Alia Shawkat.

See more about this Episode
Director Courtney Hoffman is redefining the Western genre for women. Starring Big Little Lies's Laura Dern and Arrested Development's Alia Shawkat, The Good Time Girls — Hoffman's Shatterbox Anthology debut — unfolds as a fearless portrait of brutality and revenge. Set deep in a tumbleweed-strewn desert, the film focuses on one wronged group of women's thirst to get even with the notorious Rufus Black Gang — a roving band of murderous, pistol-swinging criminals. Lured to the women's sweat-drenched brothel, the Rufus Black Gang has no reason to suspect the coming calamity. And while we don't want to give away too many details about the ladies' seriously kickass rifle-slinging skills, Hoffman's The Good Time Girls definitely feels like a Shakespearean tragedy with a feminist wink. Did we mention that, in order to honor the Western genre, Hoffman chose to shoot The Good Time Girls on Kodak 35mm?
Even if the Rufus Black Gang leaves a trademark trail of bloodshed wherever they go, Dern's crew of unbreakable sex workers proves that female characters are done sitting demurely on the sidelines of the outlaw's iconic battlefield. Hoffman, who garnered Hollywood acclaim for her work as a costume designer on 2016's Captain Fantastic and Quentin Tarantino's chilling The Hateful Eight, delivers a captivating look at how the Western can, and should, change. Catch the teaser above — trust us, you've never seen a cowboy movie like this one.
Good Time Girls Movie 2017 Feminist Western
written by Rachel Selvin
Watch Homepage – USShatterboxEntertainmentMoviesVideo
Released on July 25, 2017
Season 2
Season 1
Why We Need Female Representation In Film
We're Using International Women's Day To Highlight THIS Inequality
Come Swim By Kristen Stewart
We Can’t Stop Watching This Teaser For Kristen Stewart’s New Film
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s To Come
The Tale Of Four By Gabourey Sidibe
Pinky By Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman
The Good Time Girls By Courtney Hoffman
Laura Dern Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes On The Set of The Good Time Girls
Now Playing
Coming Soon: The Feminist Western We've Been Waiting For
Khethiwe and the Leopard By Pamela Romanowsky
Out Again By Robin Cloud
The Convention By Jessica Dimmock
Kitty By Chloë Sevigny
This Film Captures Why We Can't Wait For 50/50 Day
Meera Menon’s Newest Film: The Press Conference
Exclusive Look At R29’s Shatterbox Anthology Short Film: Watching You Watching Me

Related Content

R29 Original Series