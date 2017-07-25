Even if the Rufus Black Gang leaves a trademark trail of bloodshed wherever they go, Dern's crew of unbreakable sex workers proves that female characters are done sitting demurely on the sidelines of the outlaw's iconic battlefield. Hoffman, who garnered Hollywood acclaim for her work as a costume designer on 2016's Captain Fantastic and Quentin Tarantino's chilling The Hateful Eight, delivers a captivating look at how the Western can, and should, change. Catch the teaser above — trust us, you've never seen a cowboy movie like this one.