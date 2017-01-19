Shatterbox
We Can’t Stop Watching This Teaser For Kristen Stewart’s New Film

"Come Swim" is Kristen Stewart's directorial debut film, charting a surrealistic journey through one man's imagination.

See more about this Episode
Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favorite mortal girl in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has always shone as an industry game-changer, even when surrounded by a sea of brooding, rakish vampires. As an actor, she's conquered a series of high-profile roles after Bella Swan, including parts in star-studded films ranging from Woody Allen's nostalgic romp through Tinseltown, Café Society, and Oscar darling Still Alice. She's also the first American to win France's prestigious César award for her performance in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. Now, Stewart is joining the growing number of Hollywood women who've moved behind the camera, partnering with Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology for her directorial début, Come Swim. A surrealist journey through the imagination's wild currents, Come Swim conjures a stunningly kaleidoscopic portrait of one man's emotional interior — unbounded darkness and desire. Shatterbox is proud to present Stewart's remarkably innovative short film, which will premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Catch the trailer above.
Come Swim Kristen Stewart Director Movie Preview
written by Rachel Selvin
Watch Homepage – USShatterboxEntertainmentThe LatestKristen StewartMovie Trailers
Released on January 19, 2017
Season 2
Season 1
Why We Need Female Representation In Film
We're Using International Women's Day To Highlight THIS Inequality
Come Swim By Kristen Stewart
Now Playing
We Can’t Stop Watching This Teaser For Kristen Stewart’s New Film
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s To Come
The Tale Of Four By Gabourey Sidibe
Pinky By Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman
The Good Time Girls By Courtney Hoffman
Laura Dern Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes On The Set of The Good Time Girls
Coming Soon: The Feminist Western We've Been Waiting For
Khethiwe and the Leopard By Pamela Romanowsky
Out Again By Robin Cloud
The Convention By Jessica Dimmock
Kitty By Chloë Sevigny
This Film Captures Why We Can't Wait For 50/50 Day
Meera Menon’s Newest Film: The Press Conference
Exclusive Look At R29’s Shatterbox Anthology Short Film: Watching You Watching Me

Related Content

R29 Original Series