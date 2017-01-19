Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favorite mortal girl in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has always shone as an industry game-changer, even when surrounded by a sea of brooding, rakish vampires. As an actor, she's conquered a series of high-profile roles after Bella Swan, including parts in star-studded films ranging from Woody Allen's nostalgic romp through Tinseltown, Café Society, and Oscar darling Still Alice. She's also the first American to win France's prestigious César award for her performance in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. Now, Stewart is joining the growing number of Hollywood women who've moved behind the camera, partnering with Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology for her directorial début, Come Swim. A surrealist journey through the imagination's wild currents, Come Swim conjures a stunningly kaleidoscopic portrait of one man's emotional interior — unbounded darkness and desire. Shatterbox is proud to present Stewart's remarkably innovative short film, which will premiere this week at the Sundance Film Festival. Catch the trailer above.