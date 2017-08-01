Well, it was terrifying to watch. Speaking of Captain Fantastic, you worked with Viggo Mortensen! And in The Good Time Girls, you worked with Laura Dern. What's your biggest takeaway from working with such veterans?

"One thing is to respect everyone on set. That's what I really admire about Viggo and Laura and a lot of other people. They take the time to — they're just aware of themselves on set. They know how to be compassionate and still be professional. It's difficult to be really sincerely nice to everyone, because that takes a lot of time, and sometimes they can be distracting from a scene. But the way they handle themselves, I really admire that. Because even when we're doing, you know, a long shoot, or an all-night shoot, they're always professional, always kind. So, I'm trying to be as kind as I can be on set. All the time. Because everybody is working hard, and you just want to make a peaceful environment for everyone else, and you can do that by being kind and empathetic and respectful. It actually makes things move quicker."