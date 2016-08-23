Refinery29 is committed to making content for women, by women as a way to affect positive change, especially when it comes to representation. We're taking this a step further by moving away from the male gaze and creating a short-film series told exclusively through the lens of female storytellers. Some are newcomers and some are veterans in the field. They are all dedicated to sparking change in the film industry.
Shatterbox Anthology is R29's newest venture into creative storytelling that tackles gender, sexuality, and power, all under the umbrella of the female experience in this world. Only by putting women in front of the camera, behind the camera, on set, and in the writer's position will we see truly realized depictions of women on film. We're not here to show you a pretty picture of our lives. We're here to show you something real.
Here are exclusive photos that go behind the scenes of the films from Shatterbox Anthology.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.