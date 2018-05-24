Skip navigation!
Laura Delarato
Plus-Size Fashion
THIS Is The Service That Changed My Mind About Renting Clothes
Laura Delarato
May 24, 2018
Work & Money
I Went Back To School To Be A Video Creator — And This Is What I Learned
Laura Delarato
Nov 20, 2017
Sex
We Need To Omit These Fat Sex Myths Now
Laura Delarato
Oct 30, 2017
Online Dating
The Reason I Won't Mention My Size On Dating Apps
This story was originally published on August 22, 2017. “You’re fat?” I stared at the Tinder notification on my phone; wonder how I should respond
by
Laura Delarato
Beauty
3 Simple — But SO Pretty — Hairstyles Using Just One Thing
The bobby pin could easily be named the great hair equalizer: It's affordable, works on every hair texture, and most of us already have a few lying
by
Laura Delarato
Sex & Relationships
I Went On A Date With A Male Escort & Asked Him About Sex
I date a lot. This is not unusual for any single millennial with access to a smartphone and an app store. But even though I spend an inordinate
by
Laura Delarato
Body
Plus-Size Women Are Still Not Considered Sexy — & That's A P...
Take a walk down a billboard-filled street, pick up a magazine, turn on the TV, or watch a movie, and witness one of the most elaborate vanishing acts of
by
Laura Delarato
Wellness
How One Woman Is Changing Plus-Size Visibility
Take a walk down a billboard-filled street, pick up a magazine, turn on the TV, or watch a movie, and witness one of the most elaborate vanishing acts of
by
Laura Delarato
Movies
The Most Inspiring Events At My First Weekend In Sundance
This year at the Sundance Film Festival 2017, droves of producers, directors, enthusiasts, and celebs came to Park City to watch the best of independent
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
3 Amazing Ways To Style Your Gym Clothes
Wake up. Hit the gym. Eat breakfast. Yes, it seems like the perfect trifecta to start your day — except when you're left with no time to change into
by
Laura Delarato
Celebrity Style
Maddie Ziegler Is Designing Clothes For Girls Just Like Her
Maddie Ziegler is no regular teenager. (If you've seen Dance Moms, or any one of Sia's music videos, this is something you already know). At just 11 years
by
Erin Cunningham
Food & Drinks
Try These Easy New Year's Eve Cocktail Recipes
New Year's Eve parties are always fun, but when you're hosting, you want to eliminate any unnecessary stress. Be prepared with two super easy cocktail
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
Jenn Im Presents Two New Year's Eve Outfits That L.A. Girls Will ...
You haven't even started shopping for holiday gifts yet, but your New Year's Eve party invites are already starting to pile up in your Facebook inbox. You
by
Laura Delarato
Shatterbox
The Convention
By Jessica Dimmock
Every spring since 1989, the annual Esprit conference brings together transgender women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s from all over the country. For this
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
I Hosted A Plus-Size Clothing Swap — & Here’s Why You Should, Too
I am a plus-size woman who loves fashion. You wouldn’t think that these two truths would be contradictory, but they are; because of my size, it’s
by
Laura Delarato
Entertainment
We're Using International Women's Day To Highlight THIS...
The latest Refinery29 original series is 12 short films created by women directors and writers. And there's one thing you need to know about it: We're not
by
Laura Delarato
Entertainment
Why We Need Female Representation In Film
The latest Refinery29 original series is 12 short films created by women directors and writers. And there's one thing you need to know about it: We're not
by
Laura Delarato
Health
This Alaskan Sled Dog Racer Has Had Quite The Journey
Dog musher DeeDee Jonrowe is tough. Like, really tough. For starters, the self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie has ingrained herself in a sport that
by
Laura Delarato
Living
This Is How You Know When It's The Real Deal
Austin, Texas is an eclectic mix of live music, modern culture, BBQ, artisanal everything, and a big dose of quirky charm. And in a place with so much
by
Laura Delarato
Living
These 3 Chicago Couples Are Giving Us All The Feels
To live in a city as brilliant and energetic as the person you get to hold hands with is truly special. Known for its comedy, food, architecture, and
by
Laura Delarato
Living
How To Keep Your Apartment Guest-Ready All Season Long
No one would ever forget to decorate their apartment for the holidays, much less a holiday party — right? — but there's one little detail you may let
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
3 Ways To Rock A Dress When It’s Super Cold Outside
Ahh, dresses. We live in them all summer, and life is easy. But when winter comes around, it takes a little extra effort — and certainly more than one
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
3 Must-Try Sweater-Weather Looks For Any Occasion
If your sweater-centric outfits don't extend past skinny jeans and boots, you’re really not using that cozy topper to its fullest potential. To help you
by
Laura Delarato
Living
These 3 NYC Couples Are Giving Us Serious Relationship Goals
Just about every New Yorker has asked themselves — or been asked — how one is supposed to find love while navigating life in the city and balancing a
by
Laura Delarato
Fashion
How To Do "Winter" When The Thermometer Is Telling You Otherwise
Los Angeles doesn't get cold that often, but that doesn't stop the calendar from telling you it's winter. YouTuber Jenn Im is an L.A. gal through and
by
Laura Delarato
Video
Kitty
By Chloë Sevigny
If you lived through the '90s, Chloë Sevigny holds a sweet spot in your heart. Whether it was as the short-haired teen Jennie in the controversial 1995
by
Laura Delarato
Movies
The On-Screen Evolution Of Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny is a triple threat. Her beginnings as an indie film star propelled her to mainstream success, which lead her to prominent and memorable
by
Laura Delarato
Fragrance
3 Fragrances Perfect For The Winter Months
Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that begs for a seasonal change come fall — testing out a new fragrance when the weather turns chilly is a
by
Laura Delarato
People
These First-Timers Are Voting For A Purpose
For those individuals who've never before had the chance to vote, casting that first ballot feels like the ultimate fulfillment of civic duty. This
by
Laura Delarato
Beauty
This Shimmery Winter Smoky Eye Is Perfect For A Night Out
Now that cold weather is finally here in many parts of the country, deep, dark eyeshadows and holiday-ready party looks are calling our names. This
by
Laura Delarato
