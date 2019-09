But this doesn't reflect my reality. I am confident; I am sexy; and I am plus size. I wear what I want , regardless of my size, and I don't hesitate to post sexy pictures on my Instagram . As much as it's a cliché, I believe that my confidence is truly the thing that drives my sexiness. I happen to love the way my stomach looks in a two-piece bathing suit and how strong my legs are, but that doesn't mean it doesn't take constant work to mentally accept my body (as I'm sure is the case with women of any size, unfortunately). And that's okay. When I recount my dating history, I realize that all kinds of people are attracted to my confidence, as well as my refusal to be negative about body size.