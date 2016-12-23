Try These Easy New Year's Eve Cocktail Recipes

New Year's Eve parties are always fun, but when you're hosting, you want to eliminate any unnecessary stress. Be prepared with two super easy cocktail recipes for your guests to enjoy.
YouTube star Jenn Im really has all the craftiest ideas when it comes to prepping for a party. With a champagne base, you can make two very different drink flavors. The first one is a champagne and sorbet combo that's pink, bubbly, and only requires you to be able to scoop sorbet into a champagne flute! The next one requires added mandarin liqueur and clementines for garnish. The liqueur is measured at one ounce per serving, but you can eyeball it. It's a party, after all!
Follow along as Jenn shows you how to make it happen.
