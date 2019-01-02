Skip navigation!
New Years Eve
Work & Money
Lunar New Year Red Envelopes: Explained
Ludmila Leiva
Fashion
The Holidays Might Be Over, But We're Not Giving Up On Silver Dresses (Yet)
Eliza Huber
Jan 2, 2019
Pop Culture
Tiffany Haddish & Chrissy Teigen Agree That New Years Eve Sucks
Rebecca Farley
Jan 2, 2019
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen & Leslie Jones Created The First Viral Moment Of 2019
Alexis Reliford
Jan 1, 2019
Home
All The Party Supplies You Need To Throw A Legendary NYE Bash
Hosting a house party is pretty big deal — especially if it falls on New Year's Eve. There's a need to keep your guests well-entertained, and when you
Venus Wong
Music
Why Taylor Swift’s “New Year’s Day” Should Be Your First Kiss Son...
For such an evocative holiday – clocks, Champagne, descending balls, mass kissing and sparklers make a heady mix of joy, grief, regret, optimism, and
Justin Ravitz
Beauty
18 Makeup Looks That Take All The Fuss Out Of Planning New Year&#...
When the earliest-known New Year's Eve celebrations went down in 2000 B.C.E., the Mesopotamians probably weren't spending the days leading up to the party
Samantha Sasso
Tech
Here's How You Can Share Your Top-Nine Instagrams Of 2018
It's T-minus 4 days until the end of the year, which means it's officially time to sit back and reflect on the joy and chaos that was 2018 — including
Anabel Pasarow
Trader Joe's
10 Trader Joe's Buys For The Ultimate NYE Party Spread Under...
Beloved holidays aside, November and December can wreak havoc on your wallet. Between flights and gifting, by the time New Year's Eve rolls around, we're
Refinery29
New Years Eve
These Are The Best Under $12 Bubblies, According To Experts
While our sparkling wine habit is hardly seasonal, this time of year there are endless reasons to pop a bottle. From festive cocktails to end-of-year
Marshall Bright
New Years Eve
Champagne Cocktails Recipes For A Spectacular New Year's
We never really need an excuse to open a bottle of Prosecco, but this New Year, why not make your bubbly a little more extra by turning it into a homemade
Marshall Bright
Spirit
How To Set A Meaningful Intention For The New Year
Right now, there's a good chance you're getting bombarded by "New Year, new you" messages from everyone from your gym to that wellness influencer you
Cory Stieg
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Black & White Mocha Collection As ...
Just like you in that gold sequin dress, faux fur coat, and blinged out jewelry you're planning to wear to that New Year's Eve party, Starbucks is ringing
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Expensive-Looking Bubbly That's Actually Affordable
If the clock strikes midnight on January 31st and no one pops Champagne, is it even New Year's Eve? We might not be able to fully address this timeless
Elizabeth Buxton
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party,...
The holiday season is all about celebrating, and what better way is there to celebrate than by raising a glass of wine or bubbly? This year, give yourself
Olivia Harrison
Horoscopes
Your New Year's Eve Horoscope Is Here
You may have your plans sorted for NYE, but do you know what the stars hold in store for you when the new year begins? Mars enters Aries on the evening
Venus Australis
Shopping
The Going-Out Clothes We'll Actually Wear Out This Winter
It takes a certain amount of styling finesse to master the "going-out" look during winter. And oftentimes it's just easier to cancel plans and stay
Bobby Schuessler
Beauty
The Sparkliest, Chicest — & Least Cheesy — New Year's Eve Ma...
Just for a second, let's fast-forward past the last two weeks of December — forget all the presents you still need to wrap (oh, and buy) — and cut to
Megan Decker
Fashion
17 Party Shoes More Dazzling Than A NYE Ball
Just as we prepare our Halloween costumes weeks (if not months!) in advance, so too do we pre-plan our New Year's Eve outfits. Slinky dress or all-black
Eliza Huber
Work & Money
10 Simple Tips To Help You Get Your Money In Order Before 2019
This year is coming to a close, and you may find yourself looking a little too closely at your bank account and credit card statements — or maybe
Ludmila Leiva
Beauty
How To Wear Silver Eyeshadow Without Looking Like The Tin Man
It's Saturday night and you're already 30 minutes late to your coworker's holiday party. Unfortunately, you still have half of your makeup to finish.
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Eloquii's Plus-Size Collection With Jason Wu Is A Holiday Dream
Three months after its announcement, the long-awaited Jason Wu x Eloquii collection is finally here. And in a fun twist, Jason Wu whipped up his
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Buy Today, Wear Tomorrow: Your Last-Minute New Year's Eve Outfit,...
You're not just a little behind if you're still in the midst of finding an outfit for tomorrow night — you're cutting it really close. Whether you're
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
5 Non-Basic Ways To Wear Sequins This New Year's Eve
Okay, okay. As you may have already read, many of us here at Refinery29 are pushing for sequin abstinence this New Year’s Eve. We share this sentiment
Christina Holevas
Fashion
The Anti-Party Dress Guide To Wearing Pants On New Year's Eve
Ever since The O.C. told us “the way you spend New Year’s Eve is the way you’ll spend the rest of the year,” the holiday has been high-stakes. Is
Christina Holevas
Fashion
How To Party-fy All The Trends You Bought In On This Year
If you've spent more time thinking about your closet — and the outfit options inside it — over the past few weeks than you have the entire year,
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
5 New Year's Eve Outfit Ideas — No Sequins Involved
What is it about sequins on New Year’s Eve? Sure, the evening calls for throwing confetti, but do we also have to be confetti? We’re going to say no.
Christina Holevas
Horoscopes
The New Year’s Resolution To Consider, Based On Your Sign
It's almost 2018. For those of us who have a hard time making (let alone sticking to) resolutions, vague promises to "drink more water" aren't exactly
Sara Coughlin
Travel
5 Fabulous Places To Spend A Chill New Year's Eve
From Friends specials to ensemble rom-coms, pop culture has always pushed the narrative that New Year's Eve is a magical time where anything can happen.
Venus Wong
New Years Eve
#MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Will Help Ring In The New Year In Tim...
Tarana Burke, the creator of the Me Too movement, will be pressing the button to kick off the Times Square New Years countdown this year. In a press
Sarah Midkiff
Music
This Is How To Perfectly Time Your New Year's Eve Playlist, ...
Twitter has joined forces to plan out your perfect New Years Eve playlist. Specifically, how to perfectly time your favorite song with the stroke of
Sarah Midkiff
