While our sparkling wine habit is hardly seasonal, this time of year there are endless reasons to pop a bottle. From festive cocktails to end-of-year celebrations and holiday parties, it's the season to dust the Champagne flutes and toast. One problem: the most iconic of bubblies, Champagne, hardly runs cheap. That's partially due to the labor-intensive method that goes into making it, but also because true Champagne must come from a tiny region of France.
While there are plenty of cheap sparkling wines on the market, not all budget buys are created equal. So we reached out to some of our favorite wine experts to see which bottles under $12 they actually recommend for all your holiday cheer. Ahead, seven picks that won't break the bank – but will fool your friends.
Note: Prices and availability vary by location.
