Guide To Wine
Guide To Wine
The Shades of Rosé Wine, Explained
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
More from Guide To Wine
Home
Essential Wine Accessories You Can Rosé All Summer With
Elizabeth Buxton
May 17, 2019
Rosé
The Best Under $15 Rosés To Try This Spring, According To Wine Experts
Olivia Harrison
May 14, 2019
Movies
You Can Actually Visit The Vineyards Where
Wine Country
Was Filmed
Olivia Harrison
May 10, 2019
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler Opened Her Own Wine Store Well Before The Premiere Of...
Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens can take a seat because Amy Poehler opened a wine store in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, and it's
by
Anna Millard
Food & Drinks
This Major Summer Rosé Sell-Out Is Back (For Now)
Spring is barely in the air, but summer is already in season. Online wine-retailer Winc just announced the return of its crowd-pleasing rosé membership,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Game of Thrones
Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate
Game Of Thrones
We've waited 19 months to once again hear the dulcet tones of cello and drums that start off each new episode of Game of Thrones. With all that
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
15 Top-Ranking, Under-$20 Wines According To Real People (Not Cri...
For most of us, wine-selection is hardly a science or an art. It's a trouble-shooting process starting with the cheapest bottle and working up the price
by
Michelle Santiago...
Guide To Wine
11 Wine Memes To Make Every Type Of Wine Lover LOL
Ah, wine. So many of us are big fans of the beverage. Despite its widespread appeal, however, there are many different ways to love it. Some people take
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Forget Cosmopolitans — Sarah Jessica Parker Is Releasing A Wine C...
You know what pairs perfectly with Sex and the City marathons? Nope, not cosmopolitans. Instead, sit back and sip from Sarah Jessica Parker's new wine
by
Alexis Reliford
Guide To Wine
Target Is Releasing A New Line Of Under $10 Wines
Today, Target, the store where you can get essentials like bread, socks, and shampoo, as well as non-essentials like gummy snacks, yet another pair of
by
Olivia Harrison
Clean Slate
Feel Good Diaries: 64 Oz. Water Bottles, Brain Dust, And Pilates
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not
by
You
Guide To Wine
Vanderpump Rules
' 'Witches Of WeHo' Are A...
Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, and Kristen Doute just became the most recent Vanderpump Rules cast members to jump into the food and beverage
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Move Over Bar Carts, Pinterest Stats Point To This Wine Storage T...
We love wine — but, since we don't live in a chateau, one too many bottles has the potential to become small-space clutter rather than the prized
by
Elizabeth Buxton
New Years Eve
These Are The Best Under $12 Bubblies, According To Experts
While our sparkling wine habit is hardly seasonal, this time of year there are endless reasons to pop a bottle. From festive cocktails to end-of-year
by
Marshall Bright
Guide To Wine
The Best Under $12 Wines To Bring To A New Year's Eve Party,...
The holiday season is all about celebrating, and what better way is there to celebrate than by raising a glass of wine or bubbly? This year, give yourself
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Continues World Domination By Opening Its Fourth Coffee...
Today, Starbucks announced the opening of its fourth Reserved Roastery, and this one is in New York City. The 23,000-square-foot space is located in
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
The Best Under-$10 Bottles At Whole Foods, According To A Wine Ex...
Here at Refinery29, our love for affordable wine is no secret. After all, if we are drinking it at the same rate as most millennials, we can hardly be
by
Marshall Bright
Shopping
Stylish Booze Gifts For The Most Spirited Hosts
If there's ever a time to help a friend up their amateur bartending games, it's during the holidays. This feast and family-filled season opens up a whole
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
11 Crowd-Pleasing Wines To Order Online — According To An Expert
Since ordering wine online can feel like more of a gamble than buying in-store with friendly assistance, we consulted a wine expert for virtual guidance.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Wine Delivery Services That Bring The Bottles To You
Although National Wine day officially takes place on May 25, we still reserve the right to celebrate our favorite fruit-forward booze all year long. Our
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Thanksgiving
The Best Under $12 Bottles Of Wine To Bring To Thanksgiving, Acco...
If it's your job to bring the wine to this year's Thanksgiving celebration, consider yourself lucky. Yes, choosing a few bottles of wine that will satisfy
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Tide's New Eco-Box Could Be The Tide Pods Of 2019 — In The W...
Remember January 2018? It was a different time. Yes, America was far from perfect, but at least there was only one laundry detergent product we had to
by
Olivia Harrison
Holiday
Aldi's Wine & Cheese Advent Calendars Are Available Today
Update: The countdown to the countdown is over. Today, Aldi will begin selling Wine Advent Calendars at its U.S. locations for the first time. The boozy
by
Olivia Harrison
Guide To Wine
Pair These Wines With These Hotly-Anticipated Fall TV Shows
During the summer season, we date the warm outdoors. But come fall, we seriously ship the inside — a.k.a. our couches and TVs. With over a dozen popular
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
We Tried That Viral $10 Blood Orange Rosé From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's is the pinnacle of trendy, cult-favorite groceries — and its wine shop boasts an equally as legendary following. From in-house to big name
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
The Best Summer Wines To Drink While It's Still Warm Outside
Red wine is to winter what rosé is to summer, right? Well, not exactly. We asked certified wine educator and founder of Wine Savvy NYC, Sayle Milne, for
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
PSA: It's Still Rosé Season — & Here's What You Should ...
Good news: It's still rosé season. So, which bottles are you planning to sip during the remaining days? In order to properly stock the occasion, we
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Guide To Wine
A Wine Expert Shares The Best, Most Surprising Things To Sip This...
We swap our wardrobes according to seasons and the same goes with our wine: whites in spring, rosés in summer, and reds all fall through winter. Just as
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Guide To Wine
Drake's Favorite Wine Is Surprisingly Affordable
In 2011, Drake released a song with Lil Wayne entitled "The Motto," and in the first verse he says, "We got Santa Margherita by the liter." At the time,
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Is Finally Getting In On One Of Summer's B...
Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean there isn't time to jump on one of the season's hottest trends. Just look at Trader Joe's. Even though
by
Olivia Harrison
