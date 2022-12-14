I Tried Avaline, The Celeb-Founded Wine Brand That’s Actually Delicious

Before celebrity beauty brands began to explode in popularity, famous faces were slowly entering the wine and spirits chat. These days, you can sip on Post Malone’s rosé and Joe Jonas’ canned sangria, or order a margarita made with George Clooney's Casamigos. The business of booze is certainly not hurting for A-listers, so news of another celeb-backed beverage can feel tired, not interesting. But, just like an occasional celeb beauty brand can break through the noise and make us into true converts, sometimes a star-powered sip wins us over. Such is the case with Avaline, the California-based organic wine brand founded by Cameron Diaz and longtime friend Katherine Power.
I’m no sommelier, but when it comes to vino, I know what I like and what I don’t. Avaline’s bottles are not only chic, but paint a clear picture of what’s inside — and perhaps more importantly, what’s not; the brand prides itself on working with sustainable wineries to source grapes from across the world, ensuring that no concentrates, colors, or added sugars find their way into the bottle. As an Avaline newbie, I got the chance to sample their Intro Set, a variety pack of seven bottles of wine: Two reds, two whites, two rosés, and one sparkling.
When I graciously received Avaline's Intro Set for review, I unboxed that sh*t like it was Christmas morning. I loved that the packaging was entirely recyclable, and there wasn't any excess fluff inside — just delicious wine. The intro set was a great place for me to start not only as an Avaline newby but also as a wine drinker in general. While I typically stick to reds — I'm partial to dry, jammy ones like a good Pinot Noir or Sangiovese — I love to switch things up every now and then. Nothing hits quite like a crisp rosé on a summer afternoon, and I love to pair grilled salmon with a fresh, citrusy glass of white.
Unsurprisingly, I went for the red blend (a mix of Grenache and Syrah grapes), which I paired with a medium-rare steak courtesy of my grill-master fiancé. My first impressions were that it was smooth and drinkable, and truly, I had no notes. Next up was the white, which is described as dry with a "citrus and a crisp, fresh finish" — just how I like it. As someone who usually gets a hangover after one (1) glass of white, I was delighted when I woke up clear-eyed and bushy-tailed the next morning. Avaline's whole M.O. is about better ingredients resulting in better wine — and I'm starting to think they're onto something. The rosé was also light, bright, and utterly yum — and that's coming from someone who doesn't usually like rosé. Last but not least, was the sparkling. I love a just-because bottle of bubbly, and Avaline's did not disappoint. The bubbles were crisp and tiny, and gave serious Veuve Cliquot vibes at a $30 price point.
Avaline's red, white, and rosé varieties retail for $24 each, with Chardonnay going for $28. The cab-sav and sparkling bottles retail for $30 apiece. Without this review turning into a full-on math lesson, allow me to explain why the Intro Set is actually a solid deal. It's currently on sale for $154, which puts each bottle at $22 — not a bad deal at all, especially considering that these are a serious upgrade from the Trader Joe's wine shop (no shade, just being brutally honest).
Whether you're just looking to learn more about the wonderful world of wine or are a total vinophile, Avaline's Intro Set makes for an excellent gift (or a special treat for yourself). Cheers, salud, santé!
