George Clooney Just Sold His Tequila Brand For $1 Billion

George Clooney launched Casamigos with real estate tycoon Mike Meldman and entertainment industry businessman Rande Gerber in 2013. According to Business Insider , Clooney and Rande, who have long been close friends, came up with the idea to create their own tequila while traveling together in Mexico. They were motivated by the desire to find a tequila that was smooth enough to drink straight and that you could drink all day without becoming hungover. Obviously, the brand has really blown up since these daydreams about the perfect tequila — now, famous folks like Kim Kardashian casually sip it by the pool , and the brand recently did a collaboration with Sugarfina — but Business Insider reports that Clooney and Rande still taste every batch before it's bottled and sold. With all Casamigos' success, it's no surprise the business partners were able to sell it for a ridiculous amount of money.