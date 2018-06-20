Skip navigation!
Amal Clooney
Pop Culture
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Godparents
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
George & Amal Clooney Make $100,000 Donation To Help Migrant Children
Kaitlin Reilly
Jun 20, 2018
Pop Culture
Amal Clooney Made George Clooney Tear Up With Adorable Speech
Kathryn Lindsay
Jun 8, 2018
Beauty
The Royal Wedding Makeup No One Is Talking About
Samantha Sasso
May 21, 2018
Pop Culture
Amal Clooney's
Vogue
Cover Exemplifies The Modern W...
Amal Clooney finally got the Vogue cover she deserves, because when it comes to a role model for modern feminists, Clooney ticks all the boxes. She's both
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
George Clooney Wrote A Letter To Parkland Students & It's A ...
March For Our Lives, the nationwide event organized by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following the horrific shooting in Parkland,
by
Madison Medeiros
Fashion
Rihanna Is Hosting The 2018 Met Gala (& The Theme Is So Good)
Update: Early Wednesday morning, Vogue officially announced the theme for the 2018 Met Gala is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic
by
Channing Hargrove
Entertainment News
The Problem With George Clooney Talking About Amal's Sexual...
George Clooney is one of the few male celebrities who has spoken out about the culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood. Director James Toback and film
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
All The Celebrities Becoming New Moms In 2017
These days, it's hard to know what direction life, the universe, and pretty much everything is headed. On the bright side, one thing’s for sure: 2017
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Julia Roberts Bought Presents For The Clooney Twins & Our Hearts ...
The Clooney twins have plenty of friends in high places — and it looks like a certain Pretty Woman is one of them. People interviewed Julia Roberts for
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
The Clooneys Are Apparently Capped Out On Kids
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
George & Amal Clooney's Proposal Story Isn't What We Ex...
George Clooney is featured on Wednesday's cover of The Hollywood Reporter to promote his new film, Suburbicon, which stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon.
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
George & Amal Clooney Gave A $1 Million Grant To A Great Cause
George and Amal Clooney have long been committed to social justice. And the couple just took a powerful step toward fighting hate. The Clooney Foundation
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
George Clooney Slams Paparazzi For Publishing Photos Of His Twins
It's perfectly understandable for celebrities to want to keep their family lives private, especially when it comes to their children. But with paparazzi
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
George & Amal Clooney Are Just Like Us, Clearly
George and Amal Clooney have kept a low profile since the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6. (We'd venture a guess they're pretty busy
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
George & Amal Clooney Take Month-Old Twins To Italy
The Clooneys have landed in the land of pasta, vino, and amore. On Monday, George and Amal Clooney and their double-bundle of joy were seen touching down
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Food News
George Clooney Just Sold His Tequila Brand For $1 Billion
George Clooney has a lot to celebrate these days. Earlier this month, the actor and his wife Amal welcomed twins into the world. Now, just a couple weeks
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
George Clooney's Dad Remembers The Adorable Moment His Son F...
Before our favorite couple George and Amal Clooney had their twins, before they were married in 2014, they met at a dinner with mutual friends. George’s
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Entertainment News
The Way Amal Clooney's Father-In-Law Talks About Her Is #Goals
On Tuesday, badass human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George (who you may recognize from the movies) welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.
by
Caitlin Flynn
Entertainment News
George & Amal Introduced Their New Twins To His Parents On Skype
George Clooney's parents were at home across the pond when he and Amal's twins, Ella and Alexander, were born in London. But thanks to the wonders of
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
The Crazy Reason George & Amal's Twins Won't Be Able To...
Warning: For the next two weeks, please expect at least half of your internet feed to be about the newest celebrity twins. Amal Clooney gave birth to two
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Celebrities Are Freaking Out On Twitter About George & Amal Cloon...
Everything is glorious because Amal and George Clooney have finally had their twins. Little Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on Tuesday, and are
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Twitter Can't Figure Out Which 2017 Celebrity Pregnancy Is M...
It's the battle of the Hollywood babies. In the hours since Amal and George Clooney announced the birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella — perfect
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
A Publication Referred To Amal Clooney As The "Wife Of George Clo...
Amal Clooney is a name you probably recognize. It is the name of a woman who just gave birth to two happy, healthy twins named Ella and Alexander. It is
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Amal & George Clooney Had Their Twins & Twitter Had The Funniest ...
The twins are finally here. No, not Beyoncé's, but the other most anticipated twosome in Hollywood. As of this afternoon, Amal and George Clooney are
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
The Meaning Behind Amal & George Clooney's Twins' Names
Nevermind, 2017 is good, because Amal Clooney gave birth to twins. Parents Amal and George have welcomed little Alexander and Ella Clooney into the world,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
George Clooney Just Gave Us A Clue About Amal's Due Date
George Clooney is known for his humanitarian work, but there are some things that come before saving the world — and that's his wife and kids. Or,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Did Cindy Crawford Just Confirm The Sexes Of George & Amal's...
Having friends in high places isn't always a good thing. For one, you have access to things like villas on Lake Como and a really great lawyer. But that
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
George Clooney Says He's Ready For Twins Because He Played A...
Twins? No problem. George Clooney is feeling pretty confident about this whole first-time dad parenting twins situation. The 55-year-old made that
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Amal Clooney Is More Than Just Her Baby Bump
Earlier this year, Amal Clooney, the human rights lawyer with a trophy husband, announced that she is pregnant. With twins. After many, many
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
No, Amal Clooney's "Baby Bump" Didn't Go To The U.N.
Amal Clooney shows off her baby bump at the United Nations https://t.co/EvO1cIvKDu— TIME (@TIME) March 9, 2017 Amal Clooney went to the United Nations
by
Shannon Carlin
