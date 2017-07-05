The Clooneys have landed in the land of pasta, vino, and amore. On Monday, George and Amal Clooney and their double-bundle of joy were seen touching down in Milan, Italy. As People notes, this is the first time that the couple has been see in public with their newborn twins Ella and Alexander, born on June 6.
George got in an arm workout, according to People, toting the baby carrier when the family disembarked from the their private plane. The new family of four may well be heading to George's longtime go-to vacation spot, Lake Como, which is about 50 miles north of Milan. That spot is especially meaningful to the new parents, who actually met for the first time during a dinner party at George's beautiful lakeside villa in 2013.
George's father Nick recently recalled that fateful evening that he, his wife Nina, and their son George all met Amal. "Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," Nick told People last month. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness."
The grandfather to the newborn twins went on, "By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'" He continued, "I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her... This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing." The next year, they would tie the knot in Venice.
