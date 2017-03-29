George Clooney Says He's Ready For Twins Because He Played A Doctor On TV

Twins? No problem.
George Clooney is feeling pretty confident about this whole first-time dad parenting twins situation. The 55-year-old made that clear on the red carpet at the Las Vegas premiere of the trailer for the upcoming Coen brothers crime-comedy Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore and directed by Clooney.
E! News talked to the actor about how he's preparing for the arrival of the pair of newborns he's expecting with 39-year-old wife Amal, due this summer. When asked if he's practicing changing diapers on dolls, Clooney scoffed. "No, of course not," he replied. "Now, hang on for a minute. I played a pediatrician on ER, right? So I know how to work on extra children," he joked. "If there's any accidents I'm there. I'm the guy." Moore, who was sharing the carpet with Clooney, agreed: "He played a doctor on TV, and that's all you need."
Clooney also said that he and his wife, a lauded attorney, have yet to create a list of potential baby names. And the reason why is pretty valid: he doesn't want people shitting all over his choice monikers. "I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes whatever name you pick they're like, ‘Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister... [and] can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"
The actor also bragged to Extra that he's a skilled diaper-changer and swaddler. "I know swaddling… I know what I’m in for," he joked. But in all seriousness, his good friend Moore isn't worried about the dad-to-be. "I think it's great. I think he is going to be a natural. I’m not worried about him at all," she said. Hear that, little ones? You're in capable (TV doctor) hands.
