George Clooney Wrote A Letter To Parkland Students & It's A Truly Touching Celebrity Moment

"The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you, but it's so much more effective if it's young people," he explained. "You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma [Gonzalez] met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you."