On Saturday, March, 24, thousands will take to the streets of Washington D.C. and cities across the country for the March for Our Lives, the demonstration organized after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, which killed 14 students and 3 faculty members.
In the aftermath of the shooting, students, who were rightfully fed-up at the inaction of elected officials on gun control, organized their anger and frustration and started the Never Again movement, which aim is to stop our country's rampant gun violence.
"Politicians who sit in their gilded House and Senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have been done to prevent this, we call B.S.," student Emma González, who has become a prominent leader of the movement, said at a rally after the shooting. "They say tougher guns laws do not decrease gun violence. We call B.S.... They say no laws could have prevented the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call B.S."
The march will be in D.C., but there will be dozens of companion marches across the country.
The march in D.C. begins at 12 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue, between 3rd and 12th streets NW. If you can't make it to D.C., you can find a march near you here.
If you can't attend a march, there's still ways you can show your support.
You can donate to the March for Our Lives action fund, sign the movement's petition, and register to vote. We also made posters in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety that you can use on social media.
Big companies are also getting behind the movement.
Lyft will be offering a free ride to those who RVSP to one of the 50 marches across the country. All you have to do is RSVP at http://www.marchforourlives.com/events and ride codes will be distributed at that address on Friday. Attendees can also get their codes at http://www.lyft.com/MFOL.
After the shooting, dozens of retailers also changed their policies around guns, including Dick's Sporting Goods, which will no longer be selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazine.
Celebrities are putting their names — and their money — behind the movement.
At the Los Angeles March for Our Lives, Yara Shahidi, Skai Jackson, and Connie Britton are just a few of the celebrities slated to speak. Celebrities have also been donating to the movement: George and Amal Clooney gave $500,000 and Oprah put up half a million.
It doesn't end with the march.
For the student activists behind the March for Our Lives, the demonstration is just the beginning. Students across the country have joined the fight for gun control and reform. Lane Murdock, for example, as organized the National School Walkout, scheduled for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.
