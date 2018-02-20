George & Amal Clooney Pledge $500,000 To Florida Students' March For Our Lives

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," Clooney said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name our our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."