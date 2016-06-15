Heartbreaking New Information About The Orlando Shooting Victims

Update: June 14, 11 a.m.: The last names of the deceased have been released by the city of Orlando. Antonio Davon Brown, 29, Akyra Monet Murray, 18, Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25, and Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24, are the last four victims to be named.
Six of the 53 wounded remain in "critically ill" condition, with another five in "guarded" condition, according to The Associated Press.
Update: June 13, 2:30 p.m.: An additional 19 victims have been identified by the city of Orlando.
The names identified are: Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32, Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19, Cory James Connell, 21, Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, Luis Daniel Conde, 39, Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33, Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25, Jerald Arthur Wright, 31, Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25, Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25, Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24, Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27, Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33, Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49, Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32, Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28, Frank Hernandez, 27, and Paul Terrell Henry, 41.
There are four victims yet to be named by the city. In an interview with CNN on Monday afternoon, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that only one of the deceased had not yet been identified, and authorities were in the process of notifying the families of those who had been killed. Bondi said that interpreters were being brought in to help the notification efforts, as many of the families are Spanish-speaking.
CNN reports that, of the wounded, five individuals are still in “grave condition” at an Orlando-area hospital.
Update: June 13, 10:45 a.m.: As vigils are held around the world for the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting, names and details of more victims continue to be released.
The city of Orlando has released 20 additional names of those killed in Saturday night’s attack on the Pulse nightclub. The additional victims are Luis S. Vielma, 22, Kimberly Morris, 37, Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, Darryl Roman Burt II, 29, Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32, Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21, Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25, Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50, Amanda Alvear, 25, Martin Benitez Torres, 33, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35, Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25, Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31, Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26, Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25, Miguel Angel Honorato, 30, and Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40.
There are 23 victims still to be named, as their families are notified.
Details about some of the victims are beginning to emerge. David Sotomayor told The Associated Press that his cousin, Edward Sotomayor, one of the first victims to be identified, was a fun-loving man who wore a silly top hat on cruises and was “always part of the fun.”
A coworker remembered Luis Vielma as a welcoming, reliable friend. “He was always a friend you could call. He was always open and available,” Josh Boesch told the AP. Vielma, who worked at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter amusement park in Orlando, was also mourned by book author J.K. Rowling in a tweet.
Around the world, candlelight vigils were held on Sunday night in honor of the victims. In New York, the Empire State building went dark in honor of the victims, while Gothamist reported that mourners brought flowers to the Stonewall Inn, a nightclub known for its role in the gay civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s.
This story was originally published on June 12, 2016.
The first six names of the 50 people who were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, on Sunday have been released.
Edward Sotomayor Jr., Stanley Almodovar III, Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, Juan Ramon Guerrero, Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, and Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz are among the dead. Their names were posted on the City of Orlando’s website and shared in a tweet from the Orlando Police account.
The website has been set up specifically to identify victims after their families have been notified. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer asked that anyone who may know a possible victim also call a hotline (407-246-4357).
“On this very difficult day, we offer heartfelt condolences to today’s victims and their families,” the City of Orlando wrote on its victims’ page. “Our city is working tirelessly to get as much information out to the families so they can begin the grieving process. Please keep the following individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”
So far, there hasn't been any information about the victims' personal lives or their families.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for more updates as the story develops.
Related video from our partners:
