Heartbreaking New Information About The Orlando Shooting Victims

The last names of the deceased have been released by the city of Orlando. Antonio Davon Brown, 29, Akyra Monet Murray, 18, Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25, and Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24, are the last four victims to be named.Six of the 53 wounded remain in "critically ill" condition, with another five in "guarded" condition, according to The Associated Press An additional 19 victims have been identified by the city of Orlando The names identified are: Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32, Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19, Cory James Connell, 21, Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37, Luis Daniel Conde, 39, Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33, Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25, Jerald Arthur Wright, 31, Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25, Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25, Jonathan Antonio Camuy Vega, 24, Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27, Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33, Brenda Lee Marquez McCool, 49, Yilmary Rodriguez Solivan, 24, Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32, Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28, Frank Hernandez, 27, and Paul Terrell Henry, 41.There are four victims yet to be named by the city. In an interview with CNN on Monday afternoon, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said that only one of the deceased had not yet been identified, and authorities were in the process of notifying the families of those who had been killed. Bondi said that interpreters were being brought in to help the notification efforts, as many of the families are Spanish-speaking.CNN reports that, of the wounded, five individuals are still in “grave condition” at an Orlando-area hospital.As vigils are held around the world for the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting, names and details of more victims continue to be released.The city of Orlando has released 20 additional names of those killed in Saturday night’s attack on thePulse nightclub. The additional victims are Luis S. Vielma, 22, Kimberly Morris, 37, Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30, Darryl Roman Burt II, 29, Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32, Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21, Anthony Luis Laureanodisla, 25, Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35, Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50, Amanda Alvear, 25, Martin Benitez Torres, 33, Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37, Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26, Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35, Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25, Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31, Oscar A Aracena-Montero, 26, Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25, Miguel Angel Honorato, 30, and Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40.