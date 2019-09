There are 23 victims still to be named, as their families are notified.Details about some of the victims are beginning to emerge. David Sotomayor told The Associated Press that his cousin, Edward Sotomayor, one of the first victims to be identified, was a fun-loving man who wore a silly top hat on cruises and was “always part of the fun.”A coworker remembered Luis Vielma as a welcoming, reliable friend. “He was always a friend you could call. He was always open and available,” Josh Boesch told the AP. Vielma, who worked at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter amusement park in Orlando, was also mourned by book author J.K. Rowling in a tweet Around the world, candlelight vigils were held on Sunday night in honor of the victims. In New York, the Empire State building went dark in honor of the victims, while Gothamist reported that mourners brought flowers to the Stonewall Inn , a nightclub known for its role in the gay civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s.This story was originally published on June 12, 2016.