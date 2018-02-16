This is not a political issue. This is not a Constitutional debate. This is a pandemic that's killing children. And it's perpetrated by hypocrites who preach a doctrine of "life" but take money from a profit-driven gun lobby. @RoyBlunt @SenatorBurr @SenThomTillis @SenCoryGardner— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 14, 2018
Cindy & I are praying for all those impacted by the senseless shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in #Florida. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, all first responders & the entire Parkland community.— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) February 15, 2018
I am heartbroken for the students & family of those involved in this horrible tragedy & I'm praying for our first responders as they act swiftly to contain the situation. https://t.co/rCn5lFYhHP— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) February 14, 2018
Heartbreaking news out of Florida. Jane and I send our prayers to the school, the community, and the victims of this tragedy.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 14, 2018
Praying for the students, teachers and first responders affected by the tragic shooting in Florida. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.— Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) February 14, 2018
Please join me in praying for the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as well as their loved ones. Let us also show our gratitude to the courageous first responders.— Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) February 14, 2018
Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers.— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) February 14, 2018