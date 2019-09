I went to school to be a teacher, not a sharp shooter or first responder. That legislators have used school shootings to push for arming teachers rather than passing effective legislation to keep firearms out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them in the first place is despicable. And what has President-elect Donald Trump vowed to do about the issue on his first day in office? Eliminate gun-free zones in schools, meaning that adults with little to no training could legally bring guns into classrooms. Again, what could possibly go wrong?I am still a teacher, in another school, in another grade. But now I also fight for a safer country alongside survivors of gun violence and advocates who refuse to accept the National Rifle Association’s “guns everywhere” agenda.Since the shootings in Newtown, we’ve fought hard and, in some cases, we’ve won. Eight states have strengthened or passed laws requiring background checks since December 2012. We’ve fought to keep guns out of K-12 schools and off college campuses. Major corporations like Starbucks, Target, Chipotle, and just recently, Levi’s, have acted to make their customers safer. A chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America now exists in every state to make sure legislators know their constituents care about gun safety. And now the volunteers of Moms Demand Action are organizing teachers, professors, administrators, paraeducators, staff, and faculty across the country who are concerned about gun violence in the education space.I, along with the entire gun violence prevention movement, am devastated over the results of the election. We voted for the gun-sense candidate. We voted for a woman who took on this issue as a cornerstone of her platform, unafraid of the power of the NRA leadership and the ingrained gun culture in America. She sat with, listened to, and stood alongside the "Mothers of the Movement" — Black women whose children were killed by the deadly nexus of racism and “shoot first, think later” gun culture. Together they are spreading their message across the country — sharing stories, delving into issues of racism and criminal justice reform, and bringing to the surface the truth that people of color are disproportionately affected by gun violence in our country.