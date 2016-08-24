Why These College Students Are Carrying Sex Toys On Campus

Beyond those fears, Jin worries that the very prospect of the presence of guns could chill debate and discourse on campus.



“You’re supposed to be here to talk about difficult issues and shit. Because we live in the middle of this hotly contested gun culture, if one person is afraid to speak, there goes the free exchange of ideas,” Jin says. “It doesn’t matter how many guns are on campus. It doesn’t matter what the threat of violence is. The biggest threat is to the climate in our classrooms that is so sacred.”



Jin’s felt some of those potentially chilling factors personally. An online hater hurled a threat at her as recently as Tuesday, writing, “I do respect protesters who are willing to die for their beliefs.” (She reported the incident, like all other threats related to the protest, to campus police). Some men on campus called Lopez a “scumbag” after she told them about the rally.



Lopez, a junior, tries to take those reactions with a grain of salt. But it can be hard.



“It’s really scary…[in] the current political climate, it’s hard to do anything,” she said, a pale, veiny dildo hanging from her black Urban Outfitters backpack. “So, at least we’re going out on a limb with something.”