Jin, who studied violin performance, is the unintentional brain behind the movement, which has attracted a growing fan base on campus, viral fame far beyond its borders, and some very unnerving personal threats. Growing up in Texas, Jin says she never really thought of gun culture as a problem. The 25-year-old has even considered applying for a concealed handgun license herself one day.But last fall, she was troubled by a string of campus shootings in the news. There was the rampage at an Oregon community college that left 10 dead. shooting at Texas Southern . And another at Northern Arizona University.

As she drove through Austin one day last October, she says she heard a pundit on the radio say that Americans should just learn to live with these acts of violence and brace for them to happen. The thought that immediately popped into her head? What a bunch of dildos. What a dildo-like response.“I just rolled my eyes so hard that I thought my eyeballs were going to roll out of the head,” Jin recalls.Later, while hanging out with friends, she brought up the idea again and wagered that while bringing a gun to class would soon be okay, brandishing a dildo probably wasn't allowed. Someone challenged her to look it up. Sure enough, her hunch was right. Open carry of "obscene" items, including sex toys, is called out in Texas penal code.