Torey Van Oot
US News
Amidst Women's March Drama, At Least One Major Feminist Group Is Sticking By...
Torey Van Oot
Dec 13, 2018
News
Planned Parenthood’s New President Gets Real About The Future Of Healthcare
Torey Van Oot
Dec 13, 2018
Politics
The Glass Ceiling-Shattering Midterms Are Inspiring More Women To Run
Torey Van Oot
Nov 11, 2018
2018 election
Here's Everything You Need to Know Ahead Of The 2018 Midterm...
The 2018 midterm elections are fast approaching. Are you ready to vote and make your voice heard? Here at Refinery29, we know how complicated the process
by
Torey Van Oot
2018 election
Asian-American, Immigrant & Republican, Too
by
Connie Wang
Class of 29
In a Fast-Paced City, Starting Fresh Can Require Slowing Down
by
makeda sandford
Class of 29
What It's Like Going To College As A Single Mother
by
Mandy Thomas
Class of 29
I Lived At Home All 4 Years Of College & I Have No Regrets
by
Amina Lake Abdelr...
Class of 29
I Just Graduated – And I’m Debt-Free with My Own House
I became a first-time homeowner at age 22. The April 2018 closing came less than a month before crossing the stage at Emory University for my commencement
by
Kadeitra Wells
Class of 29
I Improvised for Four Years — Oops, Now I’m Doing it Forever
by
Jordyn Alexander
Class of 29
I'm Undocumented And I'm Not Going Back In the Shadows
by
Nayda Benitez
Class of 29
One Student’s View on Why We Should Value Disabled People’s Exper...
by
K Wheeler
Class of 29
My Future Career Scares The Life Out Of Me --But I’m Not Looking ...
by
Gabriella Corado
Class of 29
The Unexpected Lessons I Learned On My Post-Grad Solo Trip To Aus...
by
Erika Vichi Lee
Class of 29
Being Queer, Performing Queer, Studying Queer
by
Jo Michael Rezes
Class of 29
How I Learned to Not Limit My Potential
by
Kimberly Hoyos
Politics
The Reds Are Coming—& They're Young, Female, & Determined To...
Correction (September 11, 2018): An earlier version of this article stated that the DSA has never had a member elected to federal office. Ron Dellums
by
Torey Van Oot
Class of 29
Why I’m Dedicating My Life to Teaching Arabic
by
Casey Chon
US News
Marching To Nowhere: Women Are More Politically Active, But Still...
by
Torey Van Oot
Politics
I Pay My Landlord $1700/Month — & I'm Running For Office To ...
Mitra Jalali Nelson has long been a big comic book fan. But growing up, the daughter of immigrants had a hard time seeing herself in the pages of the
by
Torey Van Oot
Class of 29
I Experienced An Athlete's Worst Nightmare, But It C...
by
Taylor Goodwill
Class of 29
How I'm Going To Make The Fashion Industry More Inclusive
by
Dominique Norman
Class of 29
I Applied To 512 Jobs My Senior Year To Prove My Doubters...
by
Jamie Ngo
Class of 29
Why I'm Glad I Joined The Military Before College
by
Annie Guilyard
Class of 29
At 21, I'm Running For Office — As a Republican
by
Morgan Zegers
Class of 29
I Don't Know What I’m Doing Next, But Activism Will ...
by
McKenna Maness
Class of 29
Losing Both My Parents Didn’t Stop Me From Obtaining A College Ed...
by
Cara Claflin
Class of 29
The Revolution Will Not Be Salaried
by
Sessi Kuwabara Bl...
Wellness
Why Graduation Is Different For Sexual Assault Survivors
by
Dani Blum
Class of 29
What It’s Really Like To Be The First In Your Family To G...
by
Alana Battalino
