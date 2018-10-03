Asian-American, Immigrant & Republican, Too

But she doesn’t want to hear it. In Chang’s world, the only meaningful antidote to inequality is more jobs for everyone, which is what Republicans — with their tax cuts and regulation rollbacks — promise to bring. Racism is beside the point: "A lot of low-income Caucasians have said to me that they’re not doing very well. A lot of people are being left behind, regardless of skin color,” she says. She adjusts the charm bracelet she’s worn since the beginning of the lunar year, a collection of golden zodiac characters that have brought her good luck and victory, despite it being one of the unluckiest years for her and others born in the Year of the Dog. "Look, I get it, especially with an ‘ethnic’ name like mine,” she continues. “Some people have said to me that if you had a name like Linda, it would make a world of a difference. It’s sad that some people see things this way. But it’s Republicans and Democrats who do.”