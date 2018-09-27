I Lived At Home All 4 Years Of College & I Have No Regrets

But now, four years later, I don’t regret living at home during college at all. I learned that you don’t need to live on campus to make college a worthwhile experience. Instead of spending thousands on a cramped dorm room, I saved for my future. I still managed to make friends and get involved with campus groups. Plus, being around my mother and sister often helped my relationships with them flourish. I also didn’t mind working throughout college; those paychecks allowed me to do things like go to concerts and buy new shoes without stressing. Knowing how to be held accountable and save money while juggling multiple priorities made me the adult that I am today. I’m blessed that I know what it’s like to have responsibilities, work hard, and love what I do. There was no adjustment period for me working full-time — I was used to giving my all in school, so now I do the same at my job and I’m thriving.