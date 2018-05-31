The broader issue at hand —and honey, it’s a big one — is that we have been conditioned to believe we need employment to live, so much so that some of us have considered closeting ourselves for it. Although I first articulated this in college classes, the injustice of heteropatriarchal racist capitalism is an everyday struggle. The decadence served at pricey bourgeois restaurants are withheld from the tongues of those who craft such pleasures. Our selves and bodies are censored and dissected for the appeal of bosses. Mondays are the worst. We can’t naturalize the coerced sale of our labor often for an unlivable wage. It is not normal. Employers need us more than we need them. Computer programming to cooking — whatever it is —are things we sell to them. And babe, they do not deserve what we can offer; we do. We need only ourselves and our gifts to live.