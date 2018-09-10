How I Learned to Not Limit My Potential

But the truth is, I’ve realized I’m not able to fit who I am or what I do in a few quick words. Far too often, creatives, especially women, are asked to make their careers smaller, more digestible. Female artists are already criticized for their visions and held to higher standards than their male counterparts. But by opening myself up to explore what I love, I've been able to grow as a person and develop skills that still translate to the film industry. Growth is essential for all of us, especially students. But because time and time again we are asked to label ourselves, growth can feel limited to a specific path. The pressure to stick to one lane, one topic, one career path is understandable. As humans we work to categorize everything we encounter in order to understand the world around us. From crafting concise Instagram bios, introducing ourselves professionally, to choosing a major, we are asked to label ourselves in order to be understood. It’s absolutely normal and an instant, subconscious process. But I have come to believe it can limit us and ruin creative potential.