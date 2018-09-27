What It's Like Going To College As A Single Mother

Going back to school seemed like a good first step. But I didn’t know what I would study. One day, I was talking to a case manager who was helping me with some personal issues. I told her I was having trouble figuring out what I wanted to do. “Why don’t you become a social worker?” she asked. At that moment, it was like lightning bolt hit me. I knew how hard navigating the system could be to navigate.I like to say that a social worker can make or break your day. It’s the difference between sitting on your couch and crying and feeling motivated to make one more phone call. In my own life, there were some people who helped me make it much less difficult I figured I could make it less difficult for other people.