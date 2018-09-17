One Student’s View on Why We Should Value Disabled People’s Experience

Now I’ve graduated and I’m entering the “real world.” I’m hearing from my friends in the workforce that, depending on your employer, accommodations can be hit or miss, even though they’re a legal right. Take the example of someone who needs to use a screen reader program (software that helps communicate text on a computer screen to the visually impaired). Their employer doesn’t need to buy the employee’s preferred program, even if they have been using a certain brand for most of their life. They just have to buy a screen reader. This might not seem like a huge deal, but programs have completely different interfaces and shortcuts. Learning to effectively use a new program could take months, even longer to get to the same efficiency as with the old program.