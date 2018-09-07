Why I’m Dedicating My Life to Teaching Arabic

Beyond that, teaching Arabic has become my way of promoting dialogue between cultures. When the current president was elected, someone at my school burned the American flag in the middle of campus to the ground. I don’t support the current administration but I also don’t support the burning of flags. Radical actions will not work towards the advancement of any community. Especially in these divisive and polarizing times, we need to approach one another with an open mind. We do not have to agree with or understand everyone we encounter, but we should all be willing to listen to others and start conversations. Creating dialogue between people who who don’t share your politics or religion, or people who grew up in a different country or community can bring a whole new perspective into your life. Even talking to people outside of your major on campus can be a first step.