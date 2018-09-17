My Future Career Scares The Life Out Of Me –But I’m Not Looking Back

We also left college with this feeling that we're fighting against the world. When terrifying shootings happen in our schools, we don't feel safe. When 27 kids pile into one classroom — using the windowsill as a desk because there’s not enough seats — we feel like we’re being set up to fail. When we spend $100 of our own money at Walmart on pencils, markers and Cheerios for hungry kids because the district will not allow us a bigger budget, we feel depleted. When our country is so divided ethically, morally, and politically, we feel like we have to somehow find the space to teach kids how to be decent people, even though we don't even have enough time for the actual "material.” These days, a teacher is a counselor, referee, cheerleader, a supplier. Sometimes, we even have to be the. The idea of juggling all those roles is already exhausting. I'm afraid that as the years go by, my heart will eventually break and I won't be able to face 25 bright, beautiful kids every morning anymore.