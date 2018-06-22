My first few weeks of college, I was pretty sleepy. Eventually, I got used to waking up at 5 a.m or earlier four days a week for ROTC and homework. I memorized exactly how long it would take to run and walk from each location on campus to another so that I knew precisely when to leave and arrive on time. Admittedly, my social life was not always the spiciest, but the lessons I learned repaid me tenfold for any sacrifices made. I grew to love the sunrises and to appreciate the fact that I saw so many thanks to always being up so early. My friends and I bonded over practicing rucking, which is carrying weighted packs on our backs. Together, we grew together as soldiers, students, and peers. Learning to balance training to become military officers while being students taught us personal discipline, time management, patience and many more invaluable lessons. Every summer, I was presented opportunities that I could only have dreamed of as a kid in rural Pennsylvania. I went to Boston to study a language intensively. I spent 21 days in the field sleeping under the stars and getting extremely dirty whilst learning tactics and leadership with strangers who became friends. I worked at the headquarters for all of the military in Europe. While there, I met the most interesting people, learned about the U.S. mission abroad, and traveled to seven countries.