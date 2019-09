“One thing that I want to accomplish as the president of Planned Parenthood is to make clear that reproductive healthcare is healthcare and that healthcare is a human right. There is a problem when we stigmatize, silo out, one aspect of healthcare and treat it differently than everything else. The gag rule that the Trump administration is putting out would force doctors and nurses to censor what we can say to our patients about reproductive health. That would never happen to another type of healthcare. I mean, imagine the outrage if doctors are not allowed to tell our patients with diabetes anything about insulin? And “This Is Health Care” is a new national awareness effort that reinforces my vision for Planned Parenthood that provides accurate information that what we do is standard medical care. Our services include women’s exams, cancer screenings STD tests... Last year, we provided 740,000 HIV tests. All of that is healthcare. We are also proud to provide the full range of reproductive health services, from birth control to safe, legal abortion, which is all part of healthcare and [should] not be controversial. Health care should not be political.”