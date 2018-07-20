At first, I was nervous that I lacked the knowledge and skills for a career in physical therapy. I wasn’t a health science major. Would PT schools even consider my application? But when I stepped foot into my first day of my internship at my physical therapist’s office, I knew that this career was where I was meant to be. Physical therapy wasn’t enough to help my injury, but there are others out there who I can help before it’s too late. My decision to stop playing lacrosse was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, yet it sent me down a path that I never would’ve found on my own. And the hardships that I faced within the past year have fueled my determination to be successful as a physical therapist. I learned more about myself this year than I had in my other three years in college. I am strong and capable enough to pursue my dreams, despite my setbacks. What’s more, the team-like atmosphere of a PT office reminds me of the comradery of my lacrosse career. I never left a team, I joined a new one.