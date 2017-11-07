What We Know So Far About The Victims Of The Texas Church Shooting

At least 26 people were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a rural community in Texas. The shooting is the deadliest in the state's history, and the fifth-deadliest in recent U.S. history.
Freeman Martin, a regional director of the Texas Department of Safety, told the Associated Press that 23 of the victims were found dead inside the church, two were discovered outside, and one person died of wounds after being taken to a hospital.
Sutherland Springs is a small town, so the shooter killed about 4% of the population, according to CNN.
"There are no words to describe the pure evil that we witnessed in Sutherland Springs today," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday. "Our hearts are heavy at the anguish in this small town, but in time of tragedy, we see the very best of Texas. May God comfort those who've lost a loved one, and may God heal the hurt in our communities."
Among those who lost their lives were the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor and at least eight members of a local family. Ahead, what we know about the victims so far. We'll continue to update this story as more names are released.