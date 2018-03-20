Women Are Worried They're Investing In Guns

“With the gun issue, there’s validity to the idea that millennials — and women broadly — care very much about these issues. They care about good investment returns, but they also care about how they're making them,” says Krawcheck in an email interview with Refinery29. “There's a growing recognition of the power their money has to influence the issues that that matter to them —beyond their own lives. They want to understand this better, they want to know what we're doing about it — and they want to know what their choices are.”