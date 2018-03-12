We Made These Posters To Help You Support Gun Reform Efforts In Your Area
In partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety, we created these posters to help you support gun reform.
After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students across the country are mobilizing and organizing in the bid to reform our nation's gun laws.
From school walkouts to the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. March 24 (and other marches around the country), young people are ensuring their voices are heard and are fighting for a safer future for students everywhere.
If you want to get out there, too, we got you covered.
In partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety, we've created these posters so you can join the fight in your area and on social media. Marching isn't the only thing you can do: register to vote and contact your state representative.
Together, we can end gun violence.
