Her frustration with how quickly our nation seems to move on after mass shootings led her to start a Change.org petition , which as of now has more than 250,000 signatures. Change.org has been helping her coordinate her activist outreach. "I thought a lot about how students have no power, no voice, even though when shooters go into schools, we're the ones who are getting killed. So even though we can't vote, we still have a place in this discussion," she told Refinery29. "I thought about what power we do have and that is our participation in school, that is our actual physical bodies in school if we could walk out, if we could take that small amount of power we do have and let it be known that we weren't going to stand for this anymore. I thought it could be really powerful. So far, it's shown me that I was right," said Lane, who lives in a town just 20 minutes away from Sandy Hook Elementary School.