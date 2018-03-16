Beyond using social media to bring attention to her cause, Lane said she's arming herself with knowledge of gun policy. "So most of my time, other than tweeting and getting the word out, is educating myself because I'm 15," she said. "I think we're a highly educated generation. I think when you take that education, plus you take empowerment, kids who believe in themselves plus social media, you add all that together and you've got very smart people with very smart tools. And I think that's why we've been able to equip ourselves, because we have the whole world at our fingertips."