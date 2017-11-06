George Clooney Wants To Quit Acting For This Reason

It's no secret that George Clooney has worn many hats during his time in the spotlight. He's a director, with movies like the Coen Brothers film Suburbicon on his resume. He's a dad of twins. Clooney even sold tequila under his brand Casamigos. However, most people know Clooney as a bonafide movie star who headlined acclaimed films like Ocean's Eleven, Michael Clayton, and Up In The Air. It's hard to imagine the landscape of Hollywood without Clooney — but we may need to start.
According to his interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney is over acting, and ready to take a step back from the job that shot him to stardom.
"Look, I acted for a long time and, you know, I’m 56. I’m not the guy that gets the girl anymore," Clooney told the outlet.
He also added that, umm, just so you know, he doesn't exactly need the money anymore. While normies may be dropping cash on Margarita Mondays, tequila actually made Clooney enough money to not have to worry about doing an Ocean's Sixteen.
"Acting used to be how I paid the rent, but I sold a tequila company for a billion fucking dollars. I don’t need money."
It's true: Casamigos was sold to a European beverage company called Diageo. So while Clooney didn't literally walk away with a check for a billion dollars, his bank account is doing just fine.
At this point in his career, Clooney has the ability to make choices. That's great for the new dad, who definitely has his work cut out for himself with twins Alexander and Ella.
"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," Clooney joked to USA Today back in August. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."
