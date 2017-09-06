The Clooneys Are Apparently Capped Out On Kids

Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on June 6th, 2017, just a few minutes apart. These were the first children for George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, and based on a lengthy, fascinating profile of the actor by the Hollywood Reporter's Stephen Galloway, it will likely be their last.
Galloway asks Amal if she'd like more children. She shakes her head and replies, "I'm 39, I already had them quite late." The twins themselves were a surprise — Amal didn't take fertility drugs, which increases the chances of having multiple births. George tells of ultrasound appointment, "[The doctor] goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one.' And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake."
Luckily for the new family, The Ocean's Trilogy star is apparently an excellent diaper dad. "Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, ‘I know, I know.’ I’ve given them so much shit for so many years, I deserve every bit of it," he explains, poking fun at himself. And on the trials of being first-time parents, he says that him and Amal are "are unrested — we’re both unrested, and she’s more unrested than me, obviously. But I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be."
The most loving anecdote comes from Amal, who said she's most surprised by Clooney's inherent paternal qualities. When asked that question, she replied " [I'm surprised at] what a great father he is." George was apparently not expecting this answer, and when Galloway mentions it to him, he says, "She said that? Really?"
You can make George Clooney a dad, but you can't take away the unserious essence of George Clooney.
