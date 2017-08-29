George Clooney Is An Adorably Overwhelmed New Dad

When George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins to the world in early June, they were probably expecting a little mayhem. Two months later, George Clooney is still amazed at how different his life is now.
Alexander and Ella Clooney may be the children of an A-list actor and famous humanitarian lawyer, but they're still little babies who can't tell the difference between a towel and designer suit. Some things haven't changed that much for their dad, though.
"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," Clooney said to USA Today. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."
Advertisement
"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he laughed.
If it seems like his wife, Amal, has gotten the tall end of the stick by not having to change diapers, let's just remember how much more work babies take.
In fact, the actor openly admits that he owes a lot of the credit to his wonderful wife. He doesn't hesitate before showering her in compliments.
"She's like an Olympic athlete," he gushes. "She's doing so beautifully."
It's no wonder he's still in disbelief at both Amal and the twins. After spending years as a bachelor, fans were beginning to believe that Clooney would never settle down and have kids. He definitely believed it, too. Still, he wouldn't trade those strolls with his kids for anything.
"I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins," he explains. "Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement