Nevermind, 2017 is good, because Amal Clooney gave birth to twins . Parents Amal and George have welcomed little Alexander and Ella Clooney into the world, and even though we've yet to meet the bundles of joy, we can already tell a lot about them not just by their birthdate ( they are twin Geminis, after all ), but also their names. It's no secret how much work can go into choosing the perfect celebrity baby name , let alone two, so what is the real meaning behind the couple's choices?