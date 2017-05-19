Welcome, May-June birthday readers and happy Gemini season! This is your time to shine (both of you *wink*) and celebrate everything that makes you, you. With the anniversary of your birth in the horizon, there is no better time to reflect on all the traits and qualities that make up your specific astrological sign. Have you ever wondered which celebrity is your astrological twin? I definitely have, and was shocked and pleased to see my famous alter-egos and all the traits we had in common. I mean, of course my favorite (and the best) rapper of all-time was born on the same exact day as me: Notorious B.I.G, May 21 cusp, which explains into my love of entertainment, status, and material goods — no shame.
So, what about you? What celebrities born in your astrological zone mirror similar qualities to yourself and your life? While you may not actually be the talented and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer IRL (or, if you are — hi!), it doesn't mean that you can't relate to her on a more spiritual level. Listen, horoscopes are not a hoax. They're merely portals into what has already manifested within ourselves.
Here at Refinery29, we've already told you what to watch for your sign, what to eat for your sign, and how your sign affects your week. But now, let's get into just how much you have in common with the surprising celebrities who you're aligned with in your horoscope. One of these famous people is sure to be your Gemini twin. It's written in the stars.