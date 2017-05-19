Welcome, May-June birthday readers and happy Gemini season! This is your time to shine (both of you *wink*) and celebrate everything that makes you, you. With the anniversary of your birth in the horizon, there is no better time to reflect on all the traits and qualities that make up your specific astrological sign. Have you ever wondered which celebrity is your astrological twin? I definitely have, and was shocked and pleased to see my famous alter-egos and all the traits we had in common. I mean, of course my favorite (and the best) rapper of all-time was born on the same exact day as me: Notorious B.I.G, May 21 cusp, which explains into my love of entertainment, status, and material goods — no shame.